Houston County provides virus updates
Houston County provides virus updates

Audrey Staggemeyer, health educator for Houston County Public Health, says the county and state will continue to provide updated information on steps you can take to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The state is constantly updating its website with useful information.

"We will continue to update our Houston County’s Website as needed and continue to encourage you to visit MDH and the CDC for reliable information and consistent messaging," Staggemeyer said.

MDH https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

CDC https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

COVID-19 Hotline:

Questions about COVID-19?

651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

