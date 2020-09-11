 Skip to main content
Houston County marriage license applications
Houston County marriage license applications

These people filed for marriage licenses in Houston County in August:

Michael Charles Graf and Anna Lee Ideker, both of Hokah.

Travis Patricio Sindles and Emily Veraldine Svejnoha, both of La Crosse.

Jacey Lynn Anderson and Dillon Thomas Bergey, both of Caledonia.

Jordan Arne Fremstad and Amy Renee Todd, both of La Crosse.

Joel John Shear and Lexis Korrine Punzel, both of Holmen.

Dawn Marie McGinnis and Curtis Richard Pohlman, both of Caledonia.

Josephine Vanessa Reid and Jordan Wayne Wennes, both of Spring Grove.

Marissa Olivia Skrentny and Jacob Allen Meyer, both of West Salem.

