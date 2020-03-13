Houston County marriage license applications

Here are marriage license applications filed in Houston County in February:
Cory James-Soon Wood and Amy Lynn Frauenkron, both of Caledonia.
Kelsey Kaye Draisey and Raymond Allen Anderson, Jr., both of La Crescent.
