Houston County businesses are hosting a career fair on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at the La Crescent Area Event Center, 595 Veterans Way, La Crescent.
Houston County is home to an array of businesses that will be represented at the career fair.
Meet one-on-one with a variety of businesses about job opportunities in finance, education, accounting, health are, manufacturing, customer service, construction, childcare, and more.
The event is sponsored by Houston County Economic Development Authority and Workforce Development Inc., and is free for job seekers.
For more information contact Allison Wagner, Houston County EDA director, at EDA@co.houston.mn.us or 507-725-5836.
