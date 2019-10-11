These people applied for marriage licenses in Houston County in September:
Jonathan Peter Sallander and Lorali Lynn Mickelson, both of La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Brian Michael Erickson and Angela Marie Trejo, both of Houston.
James Clare Gardner of Spring Grove, Minnesota, and Ellen Teresa Goedtke of Hopkins, Minnesota.
Katie Kim Mathews and Troy Vincent King, both of Caledonia.
Tiana Jade Mikel and Noah Douglas Waite, both of Melrose, Wisconsin.
Patricia Ann Goetzinger of Caledonia and Scott Eric Krall of Onalaska.
Levi Curtis Hermanson and Kate Lynn Johnson, both of Houston.
Matthew Maynard Souchek and Chelsey Alice Nuttleman, both of Rockland, Wisconsin.
Kieran Marie Kruger and Casey Joe Walsh, both of Waukon, Iowa.
