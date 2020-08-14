Houston County 4-H eager for fair

In the last several years she says she’s focused on growing in the areas of fitting and showmanship. She says she learned from watching family members, but really grew in her knowledge of fitting when she started doing it herself. She has been in the top five of her showmanship classes but hopes to earn the spot of champion showman someday.

Alaina knows how much hard work and dedication it takes to prep animals for the fair. Her hard work has paid off. She has done well in her dairy classes at the Houston County Fair and has earned trips to the Minnesota State Fair. Alaina says she really enjoys showing at the State Fair 4-H Show.

Alaina will enter the show arena at the Houston County Fairgrounds again this year. Even though it will be a little different because of COVID, Alaina and other Houston County 4-H Youth will still have the opportunity to showcase their projects. Join via livestream to watch the livestock shows (the fairgrounds are not open to the public). You can get the link and a schedule at facebook.com/houston4h.

This year the fair also celebrates the start of 4-H in Houston County 100 Years ago.

Contact the Extension Office if you would like to purchase any commemorative 100-year shirt pottery mugs or crocks.

If you would like more information on becoming a member of Houston County 4-H, contact the Extension Office at 507-725-5807 or email us at rpaulson@umn.edu or burrichj@umn.edu.

