La Crescent High School celebrated a different kind of homecoming this year.
With the absence of varsity football, the soccer teams took center stage for their showcase games of the season. The day started with the traditional homecoming parade, and on Friday evening, the girls soccer team led off with an early game.
Then the LCHS Marching Lancers gave a between-game performance before the boys team played to a 12-0 victory over Caledonia.
