Hokah features community market

If you’re looking for an eclectic market this summer, Hokah is the place.
The Hokah Root River Farmers & Crafters Market is being held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays in the parking lot of St. Peter’s Church.
The market features more than a dozen vendors, music, food every week from Kaddys Kafe in La Crescent (pulled pork and chicken salad sandwiches, chips, water and lemonade).
The market is operated by Marsha Vonarx, owner of Naturally Beautiful Fashion Boutique, a mobile boutique.
Vendors include:
• St. Peter’s Church ladies: Homemade pies can be pre-ordered or bought frozen with instructions.
• Relay for Life: Selling luminaries for the cancer walk coming up in La Crescent Aug. 1.
• Happy Horns Farm: Organic grown produce.
• Free Range Exchange: Local farm-to-table baked goods
• River city Bling: purses wallets and jewelry and more.
• Naturally Beautiful Fashion Boutique: On-trend clothing styles, accessories clothing sizes from small-3xl.
• Brandon LaRue: Father and author of “Special Strengths" lessons from Livia he will be signing and selling his book.
• Von Arx Natural Beef: Local beef farmer with steak, roasts, hamburger, 1/4 beef and 1/2 beef for sale to order.
• Refurbished one-of-a-kind lawn art: fantastically made and unique home-crafted masks, baby bibs and more.
• Rustic inspirations: Home decor created by artist Anne Kueder, featuring very sweet pieces.
• Rusty Rhythms: Refurbished rusty items made into unique pieces, wind chime, jewelry, night lights and more unique pieces.
• ECH Boutique: New boutique coming soon, crafts and jewelry
• Abundant Farms: Goat milk soaps, lotions, gorgeous soaps that smell amazing -- all handcrafted by owner Teresa Wadell.
