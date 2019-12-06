The Houston County Historical Society annual Christmas Open House will be held this weekend.
The open house will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 12-3 p.m. Sunday.
The museum is filled with beautiful Christmas displays created by Janene Hosch and Lolita St. Mary.
This year, the Society is featuring Twelve Days of Christmas ornaments on all the Christmas trees. The Lords a’Leaping seem to be missing. The society is seeking help to find them.
The children’s area will have a display of children’s tea sets. Music entertainment will feature a demonstration of the recently donated Regina disc music box and the newly acquired Story & Clark player piano.
You have free articles remaining.
Audrey Almo will also play seasonal music on the accordion.
Georgia Rosendahl, Spring Grove, has collected ice cream scoops for many years and has loaned a selection of them for visitors to enjoy.
Holiday treats will be served. All are invited to enjoy this free, family-oriented event. Displays will be on view until Jan. 13, 2020.
The museum will close Dec. 23 and will reopen Jan. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.