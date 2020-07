Here's help preserving your harvest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Minnesota Extension offering free Food Preservation Webinars

Did you try your hand at gardening this summer?

Whether you are a novice or an experienced gardener, or just interested in enjoying the freshness of summer all year long, you're to learn more about preserving your harvest.

Join Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator, as she presents free webinars on food preservation.

Dates, times and registration links to the free webinars are as follows:

• Pickling: It’s Not Just for Cucumbers! July 30; 2-3 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/homepickling

• Dry it: You’ll like it! Aug. 20; 2-3 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/dryit

• Preserving Fall Vegetables, Sept. 10, 10-11 a.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/fallvegetables

• Safely Fermenting Food at Home, Sept. 29, 4-5 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/fermenting

Can’t join the webinars? Check out the food preservation resources on the University of Minnesota Extension website: https://extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing

