The Houston County 4-H 100-Year Committee is seeking help to find the oldest living 4-H member in Houston County.
Rebecca Paulson, extension educator, 4-H youth development in Houston County, said the search is part of Houston County 4-H’s plans to celebrate its rich history during the last century.
The oldest living 4-H member will be recognized in the upcoming months. Paulson said she hopes the county’s oldest living 4-H member can provide stories about what the experience was like.
If you know of someone who would qualify, please contact the Houston County Extension Office at 507-725-5807 by Friday, Feb. 14.
