Gundersen Health births
Dec. 1, 2020

A son was born to Cassandra Hall and Brett Bodensteiner of Postville, Iowa.

Dec. 2, 2020

A son was born to Rihana (Rothering) and Tony Hackbarth of Houston, Minn.

Dec. 8, 2020

A daughter was born to Alyzey Ray and Daniel Coudrain of Onalaska, Wis.

A son was born to Erica (Storandt) and Alan Manix of Onalaska, WI.

Dec. 9, 2020

A daughter was born to Leah (Ruesgen) and Zachary Webber of La Crescent

Dec. 12, 2020

A daughter was born to Heather Novak and Anthony Tola of Decorah, Iowa.

A son was born to Jennifer Docktor and Benjamin Anderson of Houston

Dec. 14, 2020

A daughter was born to Amanda Hupp and Evan Bakkestuen of La Crosse

Dec. 15, 2020

A daughter was born to Darcy (Trehus) Thorson and Kody Moore of Spring Grove, Minn.

A son was born to Laura Moen and Chris O’Hara of Spring Grove

