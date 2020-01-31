Several projects in southeast Minnesota will receive grants from the Minnesota Historical Society.
Statewide, there are 51 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants ($10,000 and less), totaling $456,026 in 28 counties.
Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and tribal organizations preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council last month..
Projects in our region include:
Houston County, Caledonia, $10,000: Historic Jail Construction Planning Study: To hire a qualified consultant to develop architectural drawings for the 1875 Houston County historic jail, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Fillmore County Historical Society, Preston, $9,910: Collections Management Conversion & Upgrade: To improve collections care and management through an updated collections management system.
Lanesboro Historical Preservation Association, Lanesboro, $9,900: Organizing the Bounty: Estate Donation Inventory: To provide better organization of the museum collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.
Winona County Historical Society, Winona, $9,900: HVAC Evaluation: To hire a qualified and experienced HVAC engineer to evaluate how well the current system controls the museum environment at the Winona County History Center.
Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.
