Get ready for Applefest (at a distance)

Though not sanctioned by Applefest, the festival season in La Crescent kicked off Sept. 12 with a car show at a private home on South Ridge.
Applefest is planning for a few events this weekend, including an outdoor coronation at noon Sunday at Old Hickory Park, followed by a slimmed-down parade at 1, beginning at the park and proceeding down Elm Street.
Those events are preceded by a bags tournament Saturday at Veterans Park and a golf tournament at Pine Creek Golf Course.
For more details about the weekend’s events, go to www.applefestusa.com.
