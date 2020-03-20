Friends of 4-H sponsors project day

The newly formed Houston County Friends of 4-H Boosters put together a County 4-H project day Feb. 15 at the Caledonia Elementary School.

A total of 55 youth participated. The Boosters also provided a free lunch to all the kids, volunteers and parents. The funds to support this event were donated by businesses and families in Houston County.

There were eight classes offered at the Project Day and they all were full. The classes were Cake Decorating, Wiring a Lamp, Wood Signs, Canvas Art, Aerospace, Candy-Making and two Cloverbud Classes.

Both Houston County 4-H and non 4-H youth participated in these classes. Instructors were Tim and Andrea DeWall, Amy Hoscheit, Krista Klug, Andrew Miles, Rebecca Paulson, Tom and Kathy Renk, Hope Turner, Ken and Heidi Waldenberger. Lisa Myhre planned the lunch.

The current committee of the Houston County Friends of 4-H includes: President Ken Waldenberger, Vice President Tim DeWall, Secretary Andrea DeWall and Treasurer Lisa Myhre. Other committee members include Amy Hoscheit, Krista Klug, and Sue Crouch.

