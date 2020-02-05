La Crescent-Hokah Community Education is hosting a free Friday Family Night at the Movies at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the La Crescent School's Fine Arts Center.
The featured movie is "The Lion King."
Come ready to hibernate: Kids, wear your PJ's, bring a blanket and a favorite stuffed animal to snuggle with.
Concessions are available for purchase. Admission is free.
