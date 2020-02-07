La Crescent-Hokah Community Education is hosting a session Feb. 12 on CBD and other natural solutions to pain and stress
The session is designed to help you discover what you need to know about the most popular remedy on the market.
What other complementary solutions are available?
Learn the benefits, risks, and potential outcomes of these non-drug supplements and therapies.
Dr. Patti Bartsch, Traditional Naturopath, and owner of Naturally Unbridled Wellness in Onalaska, will bring her expertise and provide answers.
The session will be 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 12 in Middle School Conference Room 2.
Contact La Crescent-Hokah Community Education at 507-895-5150 for information or to register.
Class number is 3600-13.
