Free Family Night at the Movies: The Polar Express
Looking for a fun family holiday activity on Friday, Dec. 13? La Crescent-Hokah Community Education, along with Santa’s helpers, will have a family activity starting at 6 p.m., followed by a showing of “The Polar Express” at 6:30 pm.
Join us at the La Crescent-Hokah Fine Arts Center for this free event and movie.
Concessions will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the concessions will go toward the purchase of a new automatic screen for the Fine Arts Center.
By popular demand: La Crescent-Hokah Community Education will be continuing this fun family event series! We will show great family-friendly movies. Admission is free.
Movies start at p.m. unless noted otherwise.
December 13: The Polar Express (activity at 6 p.m. and movie at 6:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
January 10: Ice Age
February 7: The Lion King
March 13: Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
April 17: Ratatouille
May 29: Frozen 2
Pro-parent tip: For the little ones, you’re welcome to bring a backless booster seat so that your littlest moviegoers are able to sit comfortably and have an unobstructed view.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.