Free Family Night at the Movies: The Polar Express

Looking for a fun family holiday activity on Friday, Dec. 13? La Crescent-Hokah Community Education, along with Santa’s helpers, will have a family activity starting at 6 p.m., followed by a showing of “The Polar Express” at 6:30 pm.

Join us at the La Crescent-Hokah Fine Arts Center for this free event and movie.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the concessions will go toward the purchase of a new automatic screen for the Fine Arts Center.

By popular demand: La Crescent-Hokah Community Education will be continuing this fun family event series! We will show great family-friendly movies. Admission is free.

Movies start at p.m. unless noted otherwise.

December 13: The Polar Express (activity at 6 p.m. and movie at 6:30 p.m.

January 10: Ice Age

February 7: The Lion King

March 13: Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

April 17: Ratatouille

May 29: Frozen 2

Pro-parent tip: For the little ones, you’re welcome to bring a backless booster seat so that your littlest moviegoers are able to sit comfortably and have an unobstructed view.

