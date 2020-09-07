Ed Asner coming to Spring Grove film fest

Mayor Sarah Schroeder declared Sunday, Sept. 13, Ed Asner Day in Spring Grove, and there is a parade in his honor at 12:30 p.m. with him as grand marshal. Legendary film star Ed Asner is a personal friend of O’Regan. He is past president of the Screen Actors Guild.

He is known for his role as Lou Grant in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” which was filmed partially in Minneapolis, as well as numerous TV shows, and for the movie UP. Balloons will be present all over town in celebration of UP

There will be a showing outdoors of UP at 7:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday in an outdoor venue at the far-east end of Main Street on the edge of town.

Cars should drive about 1/8 mile, turn right when they see balloons and park in the field at Ye Olde Gray Barn, then take their chairs into the natural amphitheater, and place them six feet away from any other group. At the same location, Sunday afternoon following the parade, (so about 3:15 PM) O’Regan, Asner and film directors will present a Readers Theatre version of “Dream Café,” written by O’Regan.

O’Regan serves as development director for the nonprofit organization Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in Spring Grove.

Check the web site for new information, and to purchase tickets giantsoftheearth.org

