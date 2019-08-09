LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Dana Dobrunz has been promoted to personal banking manager at Merchants Bank in La Crescent.
Steve Christiansen, market president for Merchants Bank in La Crescent and Onalaska, said “Dana’s passion for taking care of customers has provided her with many opportunities for growth during her career with Merchants. In her new role, she’ll be able to share her customer service approach as a supervisor and mentor to other staff.”
She has been in banking for more than 25 years and began her career as a teller with Merchants Bank in La Crescent in 1993. Since then, she has been promoted to customer service representative in 1998, personal banker in 2005 and most recently became a consumer kender in 2015.
“Merchants has given me so many opportunities to grow in my career and I look forward to continuing to share what I’ve learned to grow the strong team we have here in La Crescent,” Dobrunz said.
Merchants Bank is a full service community bank with 21 branches in southeastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Headquartered in Winona, the bank has more than $1.76 billion in assets and was founded in 1875.
