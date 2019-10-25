{{featured_button_text}}
Dedication set for new new veterans memorial in Hokah

Hokah City Park is home to a new veterans memorial.

 Contributed photo

The Hokah American Legion has completed work on the veterans memorial in Hokah City Park, and a dedication service will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at the park.

The service will be followed by cake and coffee at the Hokah Fire Station until 3 p.m.

The memorial is in memory of the men and women who have served in any branch of service. The dedication service will be in observance of Veterans Day.

The Hokah American Legion Post 498, which has served the community for 75 years, thanks the local businesses, organizations and individuals who have donated to make this project a success.

