Corky’s Pizza weathers coronavirus pandemic with help of carry-out business

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Sales at Corky’s Pizza in downtown La Crescent have remained strong despite the coronavirus pandemic of the past year, owner Troy Nolop says, adding that the restaurant’s carry-out business has increased.
“We were able to adapt well to the COVID-19 restrictions that were placed on restaurants such as no dine-in and very limited dine-in,” said Nolop, who with his father, Richard Nolop, bought Corky’s Pizza in 1987. Corky’s opened in 1985 and Troy Nolop has been the sole owner since 2007.
“Prior to COVID-19, we had a strong carry-out business that we were able to significantly increase,” Nolop said last week. “We expect sales to continue to grow in 2021.”
Corky’s Pizza offers dine-in, carry-out and curbside pick-up.
Nolop runs the restaurant with the help of his sons, Bryce and Camdan. All three work there seven days a week, Nolop said. Not counting the Nolops, the restaurant typically has 10 to 15 employees.
Nolop has made some major changes in the restaurant in his years as owner.
“In 2008, we remodeled the entire restaurant and expanded with the addition of our event room, which has seating for 45 to 50,” Nolop said. “Our event room is equipped with a 120-inch projector screen with surround sound and a wireless microphone. Events are held there such as birthday parties, wedding rehearsal dinners, family gatherings, meetings and many more.”
The restaurant also has added specialty pizzas such as barbecue chicken, chicken bacon ranch and taco pizza, Nolop said. “The taco pizza has become one of our most popular pizzas,” he added.
“Beer and wine was our most recent addition this past summer,” Nolop said.
Corky’s Pizza is best known for pizza, which is the main menu item.
“We serve thin crust and pan-style pizza,” Nolop said. “Our pizza dough is homemade daily from scratch. And our pizza sauces are homemade. We use fresh high-quality ingredients, including our homemade sausage, which is ground in-house. We grind our own cheese blend as well.”
Some of the restaurant’s most popular pizzas are pepperoni, sausage and pepperoni, and specialty pizzas such as the taco pizza and the Corky’s Special pizza – which is topped with sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, red onion and olives.
Corky’s offers appetizers such as cheese bread, bread sticks and garlic bread. Its menu also includes specialty sandwiches, burgers and salads.
The restaurant has a rotating line-up of 12 flavors of Chocolate Shoppe premium ice cream and offers such desserts as malts, shakes and ice cream sundaes.
While many customers live in the La Crescent area, Nolop said, many others come from the La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen and Winona areas.
“I enjoy interacting with customers and serving great food,” Nolop said. “I enjoy running a successful business and the day-to-day operations of the restaurant. I also enjoy working with my two sons, Bryce and Camdan, who are learning the business and will eventually take over as owners.”
Last September, Nolop and his sons purchased the nearby Apple Blossom Laundromat at 31 S. Walnut St., which continues to operate. They bought it with plans to redevelop the site by razing the existing building and constructing a new two-story building with commercial space on the first floor and two apartments on the second floor. The city of La Crescent has been working with the Nolops to establish a tax increment district for that project.
There will be “more information to come,” Nolop said, when asked about businesses that might locate in the commercial space.