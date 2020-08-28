Conservation initiative will aid forest, streams

“Part of this project was for native pollinators,” O’Brien said. “You’d be surprised at how many bumblebees you’ll see out in the woods. You would think they would be only in native prairie, but they’re out in the woods, too.”

Christenson has noticed the canopy has opened up quite a bit in the treated areas. He hasn’t tallied how many hours he’s spent on buckthorn eradication, which he plans for November weekends after the firearms deer season.

“I go down there. I enjoy the land. I like walking around. I kind of do it as a way to get out and relax and enjoy the outdoors and get rid of the buckthorn at the same time,” Christenson said. “I anticipate it being something that’s going to go on for a number of years.”

Wermager, meanwhile, will continue working with landowners in the Root River watershed. Since July 2018, he’s contacted 511 landowners and written 85 conservation plans — many of them comprehensive, whole-farm management plans — resulting in 56 landowners establishing about 65 practices.

