 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Education seeks feedback on helping you reach fitness goals
0 comments

Community Education seeks feedback on helping you reach fitness goals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education wants to hear from the community about how Community Education can continue to help meet individual fitness needs and goals during COVID-19.

You can find the survey at http://bit.ly/fallfitness2020

Community Education is offering both in-person and online opportunities for several classes.

For in-person classes, participants are asked to wear a mask as they enter and exit the building. Once class begins, participants are very well spaced out and they may then remove their masks for the actual workout.

Participants do a self-health screen prior to arrival, and all disinfecting procedures used are the same as are used by the K-12 portion of our district.

If you have questions, call at 507-895-5150.

Also, Chalkfest is Saturday, Sept. 19, at the La Crescent-Hokah Middle School grounds. Artists are still being sought.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Practice fall tree health
News

Practice fall tree health

Like all living things, trees are influenced by many outside forces such as weather and climate, diseases, insects, pesticides, trauma, nutrie…

Houston County 4-H eager for fair
News

Houston County 4-H eager for fair

The centennial Houston County Fair won’t be the same because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be competition and fun for 4-H mem…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News