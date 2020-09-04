Community Education seeks feedback on helping you reach fitness goals

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education wants to hear from the community about how Community Education can continue to help meet individual fitness needs and goals during COVID-19.
You can find the survey at http://bit.ly/fallfitness2020
Community Education is offering both in-person and online opportunities for several classes.
For in-person classes, participants are asked to wear a mask as they enter and exit the building. Once class begins, participants are very well spaced out and they may then remove their masks for the actual workout.
Participants do a self-health screen prior to arrival, and all disinfecting procedures used are the same as are used by the K-12 portion of our district.
If you have questions, call at 507-895-5150.
Also, Chalkfest is Saturday, Sept. 19, at the La Crescent-Hokah Middle School grounds. Artists are still being sought.
