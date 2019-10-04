For people who are new to Medicare and would like to learn more about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. An overview of the Medicare.gov site will be provided as well plenty of time for questions and answers.
The class will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the La Crescent Hokah Middle/High School Conference Room 1.
It is sponsored by ABLE Inc. and La Crescent-Hokah Community Education.
Presenter will be Laurie Magnus, senior LinkAge Line specialist with the Southern Minnesota Area Agency on Aging, Rochester.
The class is free, but please contact La Crescent-Hokah Community Education at 507-895-5150 to reserve a spot.
