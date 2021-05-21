 Skip to main content
Class of '21: La Crescent-Hokah graduation candidates
Class of '21: La Crescent-Hokah graduation candidates

  • Updated
La Crescent High School graduation will take place at 2 p.m. May 30 at Earl Seaton Field (outside) or the Auditorium (inside in case of inclement weather).

Candidates for graduation:

Braden Abnet, Anthony Alioto, Alana Anderson, Norah Anderson, Kylan Baker, Ethan Balacek, Lola Baudek, Cole Bauer, Lukas Bauer, Kendall Beach, Lilly Beach, Tyler Beach, Mason Bills, Dakota Bledsoe, Natalie Brennan, Megan Bubbers, Riahna Bublitz, Emmarie Byom, Jarrell Carter, Josiah Clarkin, Dawson Colbert, Ty Corcoran, Abbygail Cuhel, Clarissa Culver, Alexander Danielson, Madeline Danielson, Samuel Danielson, Arlo Darling, Owen Davison, Briston Dezelske, Savannah Dolan, Jaden Einerwold, Aaron Ekker, Elijah Faas, Zoey Felton, Isaac Fenty, Madison Fishbaugher, Emma Fortsch, Dominic Foster, Jayden Frederick, Hayden Furlong, Aaron Grattan, Adam Grunwald, Taylor Gunderson, Reid Haffner, Nadeen Hill, Ashtin Holzer, Victoria Howell, Amanda Iverson, Lauren Johnson, Dayne Jurgerson, Ella Jurgerson, Lily Kerska, Anna Kies, Anna Kloss, Katie Knutson, Tyler Lampert, Kathryn Larsen, Marcus Lehrke, Caleb Lindley, Seth Loomis, Andres Lopez, Kiley McQuin, Matthew Meyer, Ashley Muenzenberger, Destiny Mullen, Giordana Petrusic, Mason Picha, Rebecka Purkeypile, Emma Siegersma, Madeline Siegersma, Wyatt Skadson, Lindsey Smith, Ryan Steffes, Amber Stegen, Allison Stotts, Jared Thesing, Leah Thesing, Michael Topp, Andrea Turnbull, Alexandra Van Atta, Piper Walton, Damian Welper, Kaylee White, Samuel Wilson, Jordan Wolter, Ana Wood, Emmaline Zabel

+87 
Abnet Braden.jpg

Abnet
+87 
Alioto Anthony.jpg

Alioto
+87 
Anderson Alana.jpg

Anderson
+87 
Anderson Norah.jpg

N. Anderson
+87 
Baker Kylan.jpg

Baker
+87 
Balacek Ethan.jpg

Balacek
+87 
Madison Wisconsin Wedding
True Moua Photography
+87 
Bauer Cole.jpg

Bauer
+87 
Bauer Lucas.jpg

L Bauer
+87 
Beach Kendall.jpg

Beach
+87 
beach lilly.jpg

Lilly Beach
+87 
Beach Tyler.jpg

T. Beach
+87 
Bills Mason.jpg

Bills
+87 
Brennan Natalie.jpg

Brennan
+87 
bubbers megan.jpg

bubbers
+87 
Bublitz Riahna.jpg

Bublitz

 Tad Meddaugh
+87 
Byom Emmarie.jpg

Byom
+87 
carter, jarrell.jpg

carter
+87 
CLARKIN_JOSIAH_01.jpg

CLARKIN

 Lifetouch National School Studios Inc.
+87 
Colbert Dawson.jpg

Colbert
+87 
Corcoran Ty.jpg

Corcoran
+87 
Madison Wisconsin Wedding

captures at (location) by True Moua 20200626Truemouaphotography

 True Moua Photography
+87 
2020-11-16 (2).png
nater
+87 
Danielson Alex.jpg

Danielson
+87 
Danielson Maddie.jpg

M. Danielson
+87 
Danielson Sam.jpg

S. Danielson
+87 
Darling Arlo.jpg

Darling
+87 
Dolan Savannah.jpg

Dolan
+87 
Einerwold Jaden.jpg

Einerwold
+87 
EKKER_AARON_01.jpg

EKKER

 Lifetouch National School Studios Inc.
+87 
Fass Elijah.jpg

Fass

 Kirk_Arneson
+87 
Felton Zoe.jpg

Felton
+87 
fenty, isaac.jpg

Fenty
+87 
FENTY_ISAAC_01.jpg

FENTY

 Lifetouch National School Studios Inc.
+87 
Fishbaugher Madison.jpg

Fishbaugher
+87 
Fortsch Emma.jpg

Fortsch
+87 
Foster Dominic.jpg

Foster
+87 
Frederick Jayden.jpg

Frederick

 EMILY BALFANZ
+87 
Furlong Hayden.jpg

Furlong
+87 
Gratten Aaron.jpg

Gratten
+87 
Grunwald Adam.jpg

Grunwald

 Sandy Helfrich
+87 
Gunderson Taylor.jpg

Gunderson
+87 
Haffner Reid.jpg

Haffner

 Kirk_Arneson
+87 
Hill Nadeen.jpg

Hill
+87 
Holzer Ashtin.jpg

Holzer
+87 
Howell Victoria.jpg

Howell
+87 
Madison Wisconsin Wedding

captures at (location) by True Moua 20200813Truemouaphotography

 True Moua Photography
+87 
Johnson Lauren.jpg

Johnson
+87 
Jurgerson Ella.jpg

Jurgerson
+87 
jurgerson, dayne.jpg

D Jurgerson
+87 
Kerska Lily2.jpg

Kerska
+87 
Kies Anna.jpg

Kies

 Kirk_Arneson
+87 
kloss anna.jpg

kloss

 CHRISTINA ROSE
+87 
Knutson Katie.jpg

Knutson
+87 
Lampert Tyler.jpg

Lampert
+87 
Larsen Kathryn.jpg

Larsen
+87 
LEHRKE_MARCUS_01.jpg

LEHRKE

 Lifetouch National School Studios Inc.
+87 
Lindley Caleb.jpg

Lindley
+87 
LOOMIS_SETH_01.jpg

LOOMIS_

 Lifetouch National School Studios Inc.
+87 
Lopez Andy.jpg

Lopez

 Tad Meddaugh
+87 
McQuin Kiley.jpg

McQuin
+87 
Meyer Matthew.jpg

Meyer
+87 
Muenzenberger Ashley.jpg

Muenzenberger
+87 
Mullen Destiny.png

Mullen
+87 
Owen Davison_9.jpg

Owen

 Kirk_Arneson
+87 
Petrusic Giordana.jpg

Petrusic
+87 
picha Mason.jpg

picha
+87 
PURKEYPILE_REBECKA.jpg

PURKEYPILE
+87 
PURKEYPILE_REBECKA_01.jpg

PURKEYPILE

 Lifetouch National School Studios Inc.
+87 
siegersma emma.jpg

Siegersma
+87 
Madeline

Madeline

 Rachel Traxler
+87 
Skadson Wyatt.jpg

Skadson

 Tad Meddaugh
+87 
Smith Lindsey.jpg

Smith
+87 
Steffes Ryan.jpg

Steffes

 Dawn Steffes
+87 
Stegen Amber.jpg

Stegen
+87 
Madison Wisconsin Wedding

captures at (location) by True Moua 20200803Truemouaphotography

 True Moua Photography
+87 
Thesing Jared.jpg

Thesing
+87 
Thesing Leah.jpg

Leah Thesing

 Tad Meddaugh
+87 
Topp Michael.jpg

Topp
+87 
turnbull, andrea.jpg

Turnbull
+87 
VanAtta Alexandra 26-yb.jpg

VanAtta

 Robert Zettler
+87 
Walton Piper.jpg

Walton

 Tad Meddaugh
+87 
Welper Damian.jpg

Welper

 Tad Meddaugh
+87 
White Kaylee.jpg

White
+87 
Wilson Sam.jpg

Wilson
+87 
Wolter Jordan.jpg

Wolter
+87 
Wood Ana.jpg

Wood

 Tad Meddaugh
+87 
Zabel Emmaline.jpg

Zabel
