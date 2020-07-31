Chamber to distribute masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crescent Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism plans to take the lead in distributing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Houston County.

Gov. Tim Walz signed an order last week requiring Minnesotans to wear a face covering in indoor businesses and indoor public settings.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has directed Chambers to serve as mask distribution centers.

The Chamber was seeking volunteers to aid with the distribution.

