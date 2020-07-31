You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chamber to distribute masks
0 comments

Chamber to distribute masks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crescent Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism plans to take the lead in distributing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Houston County.

Gov. Tim Walz signed an order last week requiring Minnesotans to wear a face covering in indoor businesses and indoor public settings.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has directed Chambers to serve as mask distribution centers.

The Chamber was seeking volunteers to aid with the distribution.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Volunteers aid La Crescent
News

Volunteers aid La Crescent

Campers from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent weren’t able to make their scheduled trip to work camp in Pennsylvania because of …

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News