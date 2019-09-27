Chalkfest was a pretty sight
Despite some rain, organizers of the second Chalkfest report a lot of success. The family-friendly art festival and community gathering was held Sept. 20-21 in La Crescent.
Winners were:
- 1st Place: Nicole Greener, Stoddard, with “Flower and Butterfly.”
- 2nd Place: Danika Walcker, Hokah, with “DARE TO BE DIFFERENT.”
- 3rd Place: Bernie Windschilt, Houston, with “Tiger.”
- People’s Choice Award: Andrew Albrecht, La Crescent, with “Fall Farm Landscape.”
