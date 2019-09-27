{{featured_button_text}}

Chalkfest was a pretty sight

Despite some rain, organizers of the second Chalkfest report a lot of success. The family-friendly art festival and community gathering was held Sept. 20-21 in La Crescent.

Winners were:

  • 1st Place: Nicole Greener, Stoddard, with “Flower and Butterfly.”
  • 2nd Place: Danika Walcker, Hokah, with “DARE TO BE DIFFERENT.”
  • 3rd Place: Bernie Windschilt, Houston, with “Tiger.”
  • People’s Choice Award: Andrew Albrecht, La Crescent, with “Fall Farm Landscape.”

