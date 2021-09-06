Chalkfest set for Sept.18

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education is hosting the 4th annual Chalkfest on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School. We are looking for area artists of all levels to create large-scale, works of art all done with chalk on the sidewalks that surround the school.

There is a $29 registration fee for participants, which includes your sidewalk space, and a pastel chalk palette. Other supplies, such as paintbrushes, sponges, gloves, and extra chalk will be available.

The Chalkfest T-shirt is available for pre-order. Contact Community Education to order your shirts in support of this event.

There will be judging categories for youth, adults, and people's choice.

Artists may check-in on Friday, Sept. 17, from 4-7 p.m., or Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 a.m. Judging for the youth and adult categories will take place at 4 pm on Saturday. People's Choice Award voting will take place throughout the weekend.

Community members can stroll through the artists' work throughout Applefest weekend and place their votes. People's Choice Award winners will be announced on Monday, September 20, on the La Crescent-Hokah Community Education Facebook page.