CHALKFEST returns to La Crescent for its second year during Applefest weekend.
CHALKFEST 2019 will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21, and the La Crescent-Hokah Community Education is looking for artists. If you’re interested, call 507-895-5150 for information and registration.
All ages, singles or teams are encouraged to take part.
Imagine La Crescent-Hokah Middle School Parking Lot overtaken by a firestorm of creativity and positive community energy, with yards and yards of sidewalk space displaying amazing chalk artwork.
Artists of all ages can create elaborate, large-scale chalk artwork.
Throughout the day, artists will create their work as visitors watch drawings come to life. It’s part art festival and part family-friendly fun. New in 2019: Organizers are looking for vendors who would like to display and sell art at this growing event. Contact Bernie or Joan at Community Education with any questions.
- 2-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
- 6:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
2019 feature artists will be Sam Wanner from Wausau and Rachel Miller and Scott Vlcak from Eau Claire. Wanner will be drawing Sept. 20; Miller and Vlcak will be drawing Sept. 21.
SPACE SIZES:
Space sizes are determined by the sidewalk seams. There are different sizes in various quantities.
RULES OF PARTICIPATION:
- Participants must be 12 or older. Those 11 and under are encouraged to be a part of a group space or to join in the Children’s CHALKFEST area and must be supervised by a parent/guardian.
- Participants must stay within their assigned space to create their artwork, be it square, horizontal or vertical and move around without interfering with artist/space next to theirs. The whole space does not have to be used.
- Due to these pre-set spaces, organizers cannot guarantee co-neighbor placement requests.
- Artwork must be appropriate for public viewing: full nudes, advertising, business logos or political statements will not be accepted.
- Chalk only — no oil pastels, oil paints or fixatives allowed.
- Organizers reserve the right to limit the number of people working on any space to 3 people, with exception of those who have registered for shared spaces.
GENERAL SUGGESTIONS:
- Bring plastic sheeting or tarp and duct tape to cover your area, in case of rain.
- Pop-up canopies work nicely to protect yourself from heat and sun.
- Chalk Pastels will be provided in multi-colors, so keep in mind, if you are using a predominant color in your design you may need to purchase additional sticks in that color. Some swapping of colors with other artists may be possible.
What happens when it rains?
You can cover the art with plastic sheeting and duct tape, and hope for the best. We will have water soluble hairspray as a fixative, but that is only temporary.
