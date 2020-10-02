Chalkfest III was a real hit

The third annual Chalkfest was a hit.

The weather was super and the turnout terrific.

New this year was a Chickencue and Apple Pie sale hosted by the United Methodist Church. Also new this year was live music, performed by Tom Carpenter and Mysterious Ways.

And the winner’s are:

1st Place went to Scott Vlcek (@scott-arted) and Miriam Cavanaugh (joyfullight.art) with their tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

2nd Place is Samantha Wanner, of Wausau, Wisconsin, with her piece of the character “Eleven” from the Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”

Winner of the Student Category is Ashlyn Carmichael. Ashlyn is a 9th grader at the La Crescent-Hokah High School.

People’s Choice Award went to Scott Vlcek (@scott-arted) and Miriam Cavanaugh (joyfullight.art).

The Student People’s Choice Award went to Samantha Miller with her rendition of the characters from Harry Potter. Samantha Miller is a 7th grader at the La Crescent-Hokah Middle School.

Thank you to all of our artists for participating in our 3rd Annual Chalkfest. Organizers hope to keep growing this family fun-filled favorite in 2021.

