Caledonia group launches cookbook project

CALEDONIA, Minn—A new community cookbook project is seeking recipe submissions from throughout the region.

All are welcome to submit recipes for inclusion in the cookbook, which aims to celebrate the heritage and history of the region.

The project is being led by Mainspring, a nonprofit arts and culture center located in a long-vacant church building in downtown Caledonia.

The Mainspring Community Cookbook project was inspired by the traditional church cookbooks, and with the onset of COVID-19 the organization saw an opportunity to build community through food when large gatherings may not be possible. In addition to recipes, the cookbook will also feature photos, artwork, and short stories.

The deadline for submitting recipes is July 10. Recipes can be submitted at mainspringmn.org/cookbook. While online submissions are encouraged, recipes can also be mailed to Mainspring 404 E Main St Caledonia, MN 55921. If you mail in your submission, include your name and contact information so Mainspring can contact you for more details.