Players of all ages have enjoyed many games of bingo at the Houston County Fair and it’s all for a great cause. The bingo activity on Thursday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 18, will again raise funds for Freedom Honor Flight.
This is a volunteer and cooperative effort of the five American Legion and Auxiliary Posts in the county including the units of Caledonia, Spring Grove, Houston, La Crescent and Hokah.
Proceeds are donated to Freedom Honor Flight, which flies veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials that stand in their honor.
To make it affordable for everyone, especially senior citizens and kids, the cost for two cards is 25 cents. Half that amount is paid out in prizes and the other half is donated to Freedom Honor Flight.
Out of the money raised, $100 goes to the county fair for rent of the building, and $100 is given for flowers at the Houston County Veterans Memorial on the Courthouse grounds.
Last year, 33,812 bingo cards were sold during the four-day event, compared to 33,583 cards sold the previous year.
Last year, $2,039 was raised for the Honor Flight. Also included in that amount are some donations.
In 2009, the Houston County Council of the American Legion began operating bingo at the county fair in the same building that several organizations had used over the years for the activity. The profit that first year of Legion operation amounted to $1,206.55.
During the 10 years of Legion operation, there has been a total of 416,990 cards sold and donation to Honor Flight has amounted to $16,134. What a great effort to honor our nation’s veterans.
