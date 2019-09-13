These marriage license applications were filed in Houston County in August:
Brian Scott Meiners and Jamie Marie Jones, both of Caledonia.
Ryan Lynn Mehus and Kayla Catherine Gavinski, both of La Crescent.
Cole Thomas Flannery and Bridget Marie Sichler, both of Hokah.
Andrew Stanley Houdek of Caledonia and Elizabeth Lauren Johnson of Spring Grove.
Megan Lee King and Tanner James Benson, both of La Crescent.
Tricia Maeletta Roe and Allen G. Washburn III, both of Spring Grove.
Kali Ann Mahoney and Phillip Gregory Guillien both of Kieler, Wisconsin.
Kasey Leigh Pesch and Jacob Everest Burg, both of La Crescent.
Victoria Joyce Plantz and David Scott Beech, both of Caledonia.
Alyssa Ann Albert of Caledonia and Luke Casimir Hermann of Apple Valley, Minnesota.
You have free articles remaining.
Matthew Coltin Abbott and Haley Alexandrea Lampert, both of Hokah.
Christopher Morgan Grimm and Trina Ann Exe, both of West Bend, Wisconsin.
Alyssa Jo Blank of La Crescent and Will Raliegh Nayes of Madison, Wisconsin.
Benjamin Michael Reburn and Allie Ann Marie Engan, both of Eitzen.
Jeremy Michael Rusch and Molly Jo Furlong, both of Hokah.
Kiley Rose Costello and Kody Austin Kuss, both of Onalaska, Wisconsin.
Annie Marie Jergenson of La Crescent and Evan Kristopher Lamb of La Crosse.
Lierin Faith Carrier and Zachary John Lechner both of Brownsville, Minnesota.
Thomas John Aase and Sephanie Jane Justice, both of Indianola, Iowa.
Samantha Jo Nation and Scott Gregory Boldt, both of Houston.
Angela Marie Niebeling and Tyler Scott-Andrew Watson, both of La Crescent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.