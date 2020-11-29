ASK A TROOPER: What docs do commerical drivers need?

Q: If driving a commercial vehicle and stopped, what documents are needed to present to the trooper?

A: I will list what is covered in a “level 1” inspection, done along with weight enforcement. North American Standard Inspection: An inspection that includes examination of driver’s license; medical examiner’s certificate (if non CDL) and Skill Performance Evaluation (SPE) Certificate (if applicable); alcohol and drugs; driver’s record of duty status as required; hours of service; seat belt; vehicle inspection report(s) (if applicable); brake systems; coupling devices; exhaust systems; frames; fuel systems; lighting devices (headlamps, tail lamps, stop lamps, turn signals and lamps/flags on projecting loads); securement of cargo; steering mechanisms; suspensions; tires; van and open-top trailer bodies; wheels, rims and hubs; windshield wipers; emergency exits and/or electrical cables and systems in engine and battery compartments (buses), and hazardous material/dangerous goods (HM/DG) requirements as applicable. HM/DG required inspection items will be inspected by certified HM/DG inspectors.

There are “Level 2” inspections, which are walk around inspections, and “Level 3” inspections, which are paperwork only. All of which include the drivers portion and registration on vehicles.