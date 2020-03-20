Ask A Trooper: What about those blue headlights?

Question: Are the blue or Xenon headlamps legal in Minnesota?

Answer: Xenon or (HID) high-intensity discharge headlights are legal if they comply with the same Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requirements as halogen and incandescent headlamps.

Minnesota Statutes Chapter 169.468 requires the commissioner to adopt vehicle safety rules in substantial conformance with federal motor vehicle safety standards for any new vehicle, or for any new item of motor vehicle equipment. These standards are contained in 49 CFR Part 571.

If the vehicle has not been altered since the time of purchase from a dealer, it is almost certain that the lights are legal, as the manufacturer and dealer would need to follow federal guidelines above.

The aftermarket use of Xenon lights may pose a more difficult problem. Most aftermarket systems are in compliance with SAE and federal standards, however, some “look- alike” systems are not.

The vehicle lighting system in question would need to be inspected by a reputable mechanic. The bulbs should contain the proper markings to permit the lighting device to be traced back to the appropriate SAE standard. If they are not in compliance, a citation may be issued.