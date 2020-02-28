Ask a Trooper: Watch those fog lights

Question: I see a lot of people who have their fog lights on and when I am meeting them on the road and some are very bright and make seeing the road very difficult. Some of them appear to be out of alignment and are blinding. What is the law that covers this?

Answer: If the fog lights are aimed too high or are too bright they are illegal, even if they are in compliance with the rest of the law. All vehicle lights allowed by statute must also be approved by the Commissioner of Public Safety.

Minnesota law says that any motor vehicle may be equipped with not to exceed two fog lamps mounted on the front at a height not less than 12 inches nor more than 30 inches above the level surface upon which the vehicle stands and so aimed that when the vehicle is not loaded none of the high-intensity portion of the light to the left of the center of the vehicle shall at a distance of 25 feet ahead project higher than a level of four inches below the level of the center of the lamp from which it comes.

Lighted fog lamps meeting those requirements may be used with lower headlamp beams.