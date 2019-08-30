Question: When turning left on a blinking yellow light, should one pull into the intersection?
It seems like a blinking yellow should let at least one car through, but often cars will wait behind the line, negating the ability to move traffic through the intersection.
Answer: If you are preparing to turn left at a flashing yellow light you must enter the intersection with caution as oncoming traffic has a green light. Drivers are able to turn left after yielding to all oncoming traffic and to any pedestrians in the crosswalk. Drivers must wait for a safe gap in oncoming traffic before turning.
If a vehicle ahead of you is signaling for a left turn, slow down and prepare to stop. Do not enter the intersection in case the traffic light turns red as you might not be able to clear the intersection. This type of maneuver is against the law per Minnesota statue 169.15 IMPEDING TRAFFIC; INTERSECTION GRIDLOCK.
The intersection gridlock law applies specifically when entering an intersection at a traffic control light when traffic is already blocking the intersection due to a red light, train, etc. Entering the intersection in this case is against the law. When one direction of traffic is unable to proceed on a green light because vehicles on the cross road are stopped and blocking the lanes of traffic, it creates issues with the flow-of-traffic
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.