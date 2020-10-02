Ask a Trooper: Tips for drivers, pedestrians

Question: My family and I have concerns about crosswalk safety due to traffic not stopping and pedestrians not knowing what to do. Can you share how best to navigate such a crosswalk for both motorists and pedestrians?

So far this year, 31 pedestrians and six bicyclists have been killed on Minnesota roads. Failure to yield the right-of-way and driver/pedestrian inattention/distraction are primary contributing factors in these crashes. Everyone plays a role in personal responsibility and accountability. A few simple rules of the road can help get everyone home safely at the end of the day: