Ask A Trooper: There's no need for 100 mph speed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: I have heard speeding over 100 mph has increased, what is the State Patrol doing about this problem?

Answer: The Minnesota State Patrol, along with law enforcement agencies across the state, are conducting enhanced speed enforcement on the roadways through July 19. The extra enforcement will target speeding violations as well as aggressive driving.

From April 1 – May 21, the Minnesota State Patrol pulled over 232 drivers traveling more than 100 mph. That’s compared with 93 drivers during the same time period last year, a 149 percent increase. Of the 232 drivers, 179 were age 30 or younger.

Overall, fatal crashes and fatalities from March 16 through May 31 increased from last year despite reduced traffic. While a crash can have more than one contributing factor, speed was the most frequently cited.

Preliminary reports show speed has already contributed to 36 motorists dying on Minnesota roads in 2020, compared with 27 at this time last year.

Speeding is not an innocent crime — it puts every motorist on the road at risk: