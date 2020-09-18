Ask A Trooper: Stay safe on motorcycles

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: It seems like I am seeing more motorcycles than ever. Can you talk about their safety going into fall riding?

Answer: Preliminary reports show that 46 riders have lost their loves in crashes this year, compared to 37 riders at this time last year.

With everything going on in the world today, a motorcycle ride can be the perfect escape. Leave your worries behind, put that helmet on, and head for the open road.

Here are steps you can take to reduce your risk of crashing:

Ride sober.

Wear highly visible protective gear, including a brightly colored helmet.

Have a good riding strategy for every ride.

Wearing proper protective gear can help keep you safe in case of a crash, but having good riding skills can prevent a crash from happening in the first place.

Motorcycle training is a great way to develop and improve safe riding skills, but time is running out to register for the Basic Rider Course to earn your endorsement.