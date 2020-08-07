Ask A Trooper: Some rules on collector plates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Can a vehicle with a Minnesota collector plate be driven legally in other states?

Answer: The general rule is states honor the registered vehicle and registration laws from the state the vehicle is registered. So as long as you’re legal in Minnesota you will be fine on your drive to Arizona.

There are several different requirements for collector license plates.

• The vehicle needs to be at least 20 years old, or older.

• The owner shall also prove that they also have one or more vehicles with regular license plates.

• The vehicle is owned and operated solely as a collector's item, and not for general transportation purposes.

What are general transportation purposes? To law enforcement, it means the vehicle can be driven to show it but you cannot use it to go to work, school, shopping and other everyday activities.

It is going to be a judgment call on the part of the officer, but the intent of the law is to only use it for fairs, shows, etc., and not as another vehicle for your family.

An owner is responsible for maintaining the proper registration on the vehicle. Violations include: