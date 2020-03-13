Ask A Trooper: Rules for collector license plates

Answer: The general rule is states honor the registered vehicle and registration laws from the state the vehicle is registered. So as long as you’re legal in Minnesota, you will be fine on your drive to Arizona.

What are general transportation purposes? To law enforcement, it means the vehicle can be driven to show it but you cannot use it to go to work, school, shopping and other everyday activities. It is going to be a judgment call on the part of the officer, but the intent of the law is to only use it for fairs, shows, etc., and not as another vehicle for your family.