Ask A Trooper: Make sure your tires are safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: I enjoyed your article “Trailer Wheel Bearing Talk.” Could you talk more about tire safety? I look around in parking lots and see many tires that are unsafe.

Answer: Tire talk is an important conversation as their functions include supporting the vehicle load, transmitting traction and braking forces, absorbing road shocks, and changing and maintaining the direction of travel.

To ensure these functions are being adequately met, there are some important things to inspect on each of your vehicle’s tires on a regular basis: