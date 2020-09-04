Ask A Trooper: Know the rules on trailer length

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: How long can a trailer and a trailer boat combination be on the roadway?

Answer: Maximum length of towing vehicle and one trailer combined is 75 feet. Maximum length of trailer allowed is 45 feet. Maximum allowed width of a vehicle is 102 inches. Maximum height allowed is 13 feet 6 inches.

Three-unit RV combinations consisting of a full-size pickup truck or recreational truck-tractor towing a fifth wheel type trailer and one additional trailer that carries only watercraft, snowmobiles, motorcycles, ATVs, golf carts or equestrian supplies are allowed with the following restrictions:

1. Tow rating of the pickup or truck-tractor is equal to or greater than the weight of all vehicles being towed.

2. The trailers in the combination are connected to the pickup truck and each other in conformity with state law.

3. The overall length of the combination does not exceed 70 feet.

4. The driver is 18 years of age or older.

5. The vehicle combination is not operated in the seven-county metropolitan area from 6-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.