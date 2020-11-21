ASK A TROOPER: Isn't seat belt use at all-time high

Q: I have heard a lot about “click it or ticket” recently, I thought seat belt use was at an all-time high?

A: Most Minnesotans are making the life-saving decision to buckle up. According to the 2019 Minnesota Seat Belt Survey, 93.4 percent of front seat occupants are wearing their seat belts. Unfortunately, that means more than 7 percent of motorists continue to risk their lives and the lives of those in the vehicle by failing to buckle up.

Riding without a seat belt is gambling with your life. Preliminary numbers show 85 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads so far this year compared to 61 last year.. This is the reason why education and enforcement are necessary: to save lives. We’d rather meet you on the shoulder of the road now than at a violent crash scene down the road.

More than 300 law enforcement agencies across the state will be participating in the statewide Click It or Ticket campaign November 16 thru 29th. The Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the extra enforcement and education campaign.

Law enforcement working overtime patrols will be on the lookout for unbelted motorists. All passengers must be properly restrained — even those in the back seat. All children must also be buckled in the proper child seat.