ASK A TROOPER: Follow laws passing farm equipment

Q: Harvest season upon us and with slow moving farm vehicles on roadways, is it permissible to pass a slow-moving farm implement on Minnesota highways in a delineated no-passing zone? If passing is prohibited, maybe this is something to feature in the ‘Ask a Trooper’ segments in various media outlets.

A: This is perfect timing going into harvest season. Chances are motorists will encounter slow moving farm vehicles in the next few months.

Passing in a “no-passing zone” is not only dangerous, it’s illegal. A motorist must wait until it is legal and safe. In these cases, patience is a must!

Farm equipment is large and heavy, making it hard for operators to accelerate, slow down and stop. The machines also make wide turns and sometimes cross over the center line. They also create large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles. All of these factors require drivers to exercise extra caution during harvest season.

Approaching farm equipment with caution can help prevent crashes.