Ask A Trooper: Don't drive when impaired by drugs

Question: I heard DWI arrests are declining. Is this this true? What about non-alcohol-related DWI arrests?

Answer: While alcohol-related DWI incidents have dropped during the past 10 years in Minnesota, controlled substance-related DWI incidents have increased during the past 30 years.

Controlled Substance Convictions

1990: 5 controlled substance-related DWIs

1997: 128

2007: 659

2017: 1,982

We believe that most drivers know to get a sober ride when they had consumed too many alcoholic beverages.

Illicit and some prescription medications can also affect our ability to safely operate a vehicle, even if taken as directed. The term “controlled substances” refers to both of these categories, and part of the rise of drug-related DWIs is due to increased use.

Another factor for the increase in controlled substance arrests are that law enforcement officers are better trained in DWI detection, especially with non-alcohol-related DWI offenders.