Ask a Trooper: Distracted driving is dangerous

Question: There are way too many other drivers on their cell phones calling or texting. Why don’t you enforce these laws? We never hear about it.

Answer: The Minnesota State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies have been, and will continue to be actively involved in Distracted Driving and Hands-Free enforcement campaigns throughout Minnesota. As a matter of fact, during the first 11 months of the Hands-Free cell phone law, officers cited 19,160 drivers for falling to comply.

To remind motorists about the law and to help educate the public on the importance of driving smart, the State Patrol recently partnered with law enforcement agencies and traffic safety partners across Minnesota to conduct extra Hands-Free and Distracted Driving enforcement.

The law allows a driver to use a cell phone to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts and get directions, but only by voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone.

I believe that distracted driving, namely texting and using the internet on our phones, is a major distraction that causes many crashes. I’ve based this belief not only on my years of training and experience, but also on statistics.