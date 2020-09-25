Ask A Trooper: Be careful around school buses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Schools are opening back up and I am starting to see more school buses on the road the past few days. Can you talk about the laws for failing to stop for a school bus and what law enforcement is doing to help keep students safe?

Answer: State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the crossing arm fully extended. Red flashing lights on buses indicate students are either entering or exiting the bus. In 2017, the fine for a school bus stop arm/red lights violation in Minnesota increased from $300 to $500.

Motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights or its stop arm is extended when approaching from the rear and from the opposite direction on undivided roads. Motorists are not required to stop for a bus on the opposite side of a separated roadway (median, etc.) — but should remain alert for pedestrians.

Always reduce speeds in and around school zones and watch and stop for school crossing patrols and pedestrians in both marked and unmarked crosswalks at all street corners.

Students can also do their part in helping the bus driver focus on the road and help keep themselves safe outside and inside the school bus.